Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

