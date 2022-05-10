Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 134086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMBK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)
Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.
