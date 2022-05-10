Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 134086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMBK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $1,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data such as weather and construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.