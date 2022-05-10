Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Gap Up to $52.93

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.93, but opened at $59.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 914 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

