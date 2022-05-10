Enbridge Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

ENB opened at C$56.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.37. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$58.50 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.03.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

