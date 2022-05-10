Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECPG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.77. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,421,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after purchasing an additional 194,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 162,838 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

