Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $71.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

ECPG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,421,000. Key Colony Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 162,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

