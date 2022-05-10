Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,100 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $61,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,336,000 after buying an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energizer by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENR opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

