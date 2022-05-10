Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Entegris worth $73,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 29.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,843,000 after purchasing an additional 356,551 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,577,000 after purchasing an additional 350,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

