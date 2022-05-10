Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.95% of Enzo Biochem worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

