EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $992,421.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $992,421.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00533032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00098468 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.22 or 2.08435103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

