Ergo Price Reaches $2.90 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $92.73 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ergo has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00009042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,034.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.87 or 0.07591512 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00261729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00753064 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.40 or 0.00585008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078618 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

