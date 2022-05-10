Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Essential Utilities worth $66,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

