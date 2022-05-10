Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 320,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 387,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.58 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.76.
Evgen Pharma Company Profile (LON:EVG)
Further Reading
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.