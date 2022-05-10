ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.40% of ExlService worth $67,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ExlService during the third quarter worth $125,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

ExlService stock opened at $131.66 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $154.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.68.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

