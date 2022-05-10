Expion360 Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:XPON)

Expion360’s (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 11th. Expion360 had issued 2,145,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $15,015,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During Expion360’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPON opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. Expion360 has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Get Expion360 alerts:

About Expion360 (Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.