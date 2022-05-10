First Advantage (FA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect First Advantage to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. First Advantage has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FA stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FA. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.
First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
