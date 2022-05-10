First Advantage (FA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect First Advantage to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. First Advantage has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. On average, analysts expect First Advantage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FA stock opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Advantage by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Advantage by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 474,339 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 653,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 463,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after acquiring an additional 408,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 391,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FA. Bank of America began coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

