First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 12.8% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $120,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.43. The company had a trading volume of 27,632,554 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.