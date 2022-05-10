First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.55. 60,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.