Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FLNT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 61,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

