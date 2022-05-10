Focusrite plc (TUNE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.85 on June 10th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TUNE opened at GBX 938 ($11.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £550.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Focusrite has a 52 week low of GBX 802 ($9.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,830 ($22.56).

In other Focusrite news, insider Mike Butterworth bought 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,016 ($12.53) per share, with a total value of £39,349.68 ($48,513.97).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

