Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,078 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 18.16% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,400,000.

Shares of FLJH stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

