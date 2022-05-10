Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.86) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.56) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($14.49) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.85) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.25) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,048.13 ($12.92).

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 763.80 ($9.42) on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($7.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($12.30). The stock has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 757.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 802.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

