Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.19

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 4779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

