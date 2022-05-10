Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,225 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Landec worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 1,583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Landec by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 439,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Landec by 18,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 425,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 423,272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Landec by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 126,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 66,450 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LNDC opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

