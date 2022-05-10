Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 15.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.94 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

