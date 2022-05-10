Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,585 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $244.39 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $272.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.08%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.