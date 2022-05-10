Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

