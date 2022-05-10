Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NYSE:EIX opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.01%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

