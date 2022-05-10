Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 179,025 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 179,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 101.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 20,490.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 21,628 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $131,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Viant Technology stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.24.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

