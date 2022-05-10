Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 585,610 Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 585,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Katapult as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Katapult by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $130.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.03. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $14.98.
Katapult Company Profile (Get Rating)
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
