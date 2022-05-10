Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 282,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 117,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $37.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.89. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

