Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 0.79. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48.
GLPEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.