GCN Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $73,700.94 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00261909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016625 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

