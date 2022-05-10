GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Announces Earnings Results

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GCP opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.86 and a beta of 0.85. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GCP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

