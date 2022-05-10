General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 34.1% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,892,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 11,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $229.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.