Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. 113,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59. Genie Energy has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $7.22. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; and Genie Renewables. The company also engages in the provision of energy advisory and brokerage services; solar panel manufacturing and distribution; solar installation design; and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.