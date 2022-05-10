Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 8,335.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of Geron stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,595. The company has a market cap of $462.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GERN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 531,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Geron by 1,890.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,220,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,159,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Geron by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Geron by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 571,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 220,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

