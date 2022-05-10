GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,850 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($21.45) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($19.73) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,724.64 ($21.26).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,729.20 ($21.32) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a market cap of £86.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,677.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,618.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,319.60 ($16.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($72,716.80). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($19.85), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($675,501.29).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

