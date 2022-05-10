Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77. 17,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 18,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 24.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JETMF)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

