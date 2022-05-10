Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77. 17,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 18,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 24.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JETMF)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Crossing Airlines Group (JETMF)
