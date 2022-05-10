Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.73. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

