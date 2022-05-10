Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.17.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 56.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.