Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,056 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after buying an additional 335,536 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,517,000 after purchasing an additional 599,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,793,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,078,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after purchasing an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,970. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

