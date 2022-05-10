Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,391 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in Primerica by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Primerica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,617,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Primerica by 15.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $117.79 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.59.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.70%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.29.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

