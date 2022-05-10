Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 6,650 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.24.

LSPD stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.58.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

