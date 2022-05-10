Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 66,684 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.01% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 740,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 49,984 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $792,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $19.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

