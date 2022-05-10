Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,822,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $40,795,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 615,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,956,000 after buying an additional 334,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 247.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,332,000 after buying an additional 330,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

NYSE:REXR opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.18%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

