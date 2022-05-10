Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.40.

AMGN opened at $239.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.86 and its 200 day moving average is $226.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

