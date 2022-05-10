Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 104,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.75.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

