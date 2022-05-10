Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 958.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after acquiring an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after acquiring an additional 174,351 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4,805.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 144,173 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.67.

Shares of UTHR opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,744,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

