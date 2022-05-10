Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after buying an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $638,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $224.10 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.76 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 32,655 shares valued at $8,241,766. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

